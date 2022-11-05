Vote ‘no’ on Proposition 1

California Proposition 1 would codify that there be NO restrictions. Pro-abortion supporters have been successful in defeating parental notification measures. Seriously, how many pregnant minors can assess or weigh the proximate and life-long adverse effects of such a decision on their physical and mental health?

Our high school had a “robust” sex ed curriculum that all students were required to attend. While volunteering for the health education office, I overheard the health ed teachers having a heated discussion about one of the girls in my class. Unbeknownst to her parents, one of the teachers had taken her for three abortions during school hours. She had attempted suicide after each abortion.

Her parents were desperate to know what was going on with their daughter. They only found out about it after her third suicide attempt. They were very upset that they had not been previously notified. In each instance, she took the regular bus to school. Once at school, a teacher took her to and from the abortion clinic. She was then sent home on her regular school bus. This was “imperfectly” legal.

How could her parents help and protect her if they didn’t know? Was she really pregnant? If so, who was involved? Was it a predator, incest, a neighbor, another relative or a boyfriend? What kind of anesthesia was used and what are the side effects? Was appropriate informed consent provided, and did the child understand it?

Please vote “No” on CA Proposition 1.

J. Sullivan

Santa Barbara