Vote planned on avocado commission

Every five years the California Department of Food and Agriculture holds a state-mandated vote by growers on whether to continue the California Avocado Commission.

“The referendum process is a vital component of the law that established the California Avocado Commission,” Rob Grether, chairman of the commission’s board of directors, said in a statement.

Ballots will be mailed to eligible California avocado commercial producers on Feb. 16, and must be postmarked and returned to the state agriculture department by March 17. Eligible commercial producers who do not receive a ballot should contact the department’s marketing staff at 916-900-5018.

Results are expected to be announced by March 31.

Commission President Tom Bellamore noted the commission exists to support avocado commission and is governed by a board made up of growers’ peers “to ensure good stewardship of grower funds.”

About 70% of the commission’s current budget goes toward marketing, which includes developing strategic, targeted programs with retailers and food service operators.

Other key activities include advocating for California avocado growers on issues such as water, trade and export; supporting production research; and promoting grower education.

For more information, go to californiaavocadogrowers.com.

