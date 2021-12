The Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission decided Wednesday night to delay formal adoption of the new map for the districts for the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

The panel made more modifications to the map Wednesday.

Formal adoption is expected next week.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the commission voted 10-1 to change the boundary for districts 4 and 5 within Santa Maria, as well as the boundary between districts 1 and 2 near State Route 154.

— Dave Mason