Vote the Democrats out

Our Democratic representative, Salud Carbajal of the 24th District, needs to know:

The Democratic Party is the face of evil. Their Jan 6 Committee is a “kangaroo court” attack on the Republican Party without any legal treatment of the accused, like the Spanish Inquisition was. You are guilty with no evidence.

The border is left open without regard for our immigration laws, so 2 million illegal aliens who no one knows are let in with their diseases and drugs. The face of evil for the Democratic Party.

The party spends trillions for no good reasons to make inflation soar. The face of evil.

Democrats run around their districts and dole out petty cash for little programs without regard for our communities — like calling Lompoc the armpit of the county.It is an ancient city founded in 1787 and has a long history. We need road repairs; we get bobbles.

The Democrats are the satraps of the Chinese Communist Party, the face of evil.

The only way to improve things is to vote out the Democrats in November.

Justin M. Ruhge

Lompoc C