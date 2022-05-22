NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal

Did You Know? Bonnie Donovan

Did you know everyone blames COVID? Isn’t it wearing thin?

We have been through a lot in the past two years, and most of us never dreamed any of it could happen. (It’s not the first time we’ve been surprised in a major way. Before 9/11, we believed our nation could never be attacked.)

During the pandemic, we experienced life-altering changes that halted our way of life on March 16, 2020. With possibilities so dire and dangerous, we even canceled our St. Patrick’s Day Party. We jumped on board and stayed in our homes. The streets were empty in Santa Barbara.

Come May 2020, George Floyd was killed by a union-protected police officer. This officer had 16 previous complaints, and this, his 17th in 17 years. Just like our school district has a bad teacher, and the union made sure he wasn’t fired, just moved. Could it not be our police, nor our teachers, but the unions and the administrators? Both are removed from reality.

Our governor is demanding our state be built out beyond our resources, and we have elected officials subordinate to him that are going along to get along. We can’t sustain this any longer, and we MUST vote them out. It is bigger than this column. It is our duty, collectively to inform our friends and family asap.

We can all agree that California is worth fighting for, as are the County of Santa Barbara and our Santa Barbara schools.

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in Manhattan recently. How much of history isn’t known or respected any longer in our country. Ellis Island was once the entry point for foreigners arriving to immigrate to the U.S.

The hopefuls were first vetted for illness, mental health, a skill to earn a living and financial backing to support themselves, by way of a relative or personal funds.

Yet, our elected officials, Salud Carbajal, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Gregg Hart (a member of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and an Assembly candidate) and most California representatives promote California as a Sanctuary State.

Anyone can come here illegally without consideration of how to support themselves, and with the expectation that the citizens of the U.S. will pay their way by means of housing, food stamps, medical, education. etc. Gov. Newsom and company encourage unlimited amounts of sidewalk vendors with no obligation or method for the street vendors to pay sales tax or rent for being on public sidewalks.

How is this fair to the brick-and-mortar businesses paying rent, their taxes and abiding by the law? With no record of income, the street vendors are eligible to receive free or subsidized housing courtesy of our tax dollars.

Rep. Carbajal is bragging that he voted for two measures that earmark $28 million for the FDA to purchase baby formula from Chile, Ireland, Mexico and the Netherlands.

Wow, can you imagine that we now live in a country that is so weak and dilettante in it’s duty of something as mundane, yet important as baby formula? We don’t have the muster to forecast this need and instead cheer, with rounds of back-patting for making legislation to buy baby formula.

Still our dearth of self-reliance that we must go begging to buy baby pablum from foreign countries is beyond incompetent.

Rep Carbajal said “…This was a real scare and wake-up call again, which is all part of what we learned through this pandemic.”

And our elected officials call that a win. We call it a smokescreen.

