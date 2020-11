Dear voters,

If you are looking for a congressman for our 24th District who will protect our freedoms and represent our whole district, he is Andy Caldwell.

Andy is a common-sense candidate, not a career politician. He will not defund our police or support free college or support Prop. 15, the largest tax increase in California history.

He will keep our borders secure and protect all of our constitutional rights.

Please vote today for Andy Caldwell.

Thank you.

Ann Edmonston

Santa Barbara