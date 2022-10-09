Vote yes for Goleta’s sales tax

I encourage Goleta voters to support Measure B sales tax.

As a Goleta City Council member, I hear from constituents who want more city investment in things that will benefit our community — investments that would improve the quality of life for our residents and strengthen our economy.

Opponents of Measure B say that we should “tighten our belts” and “focus our priorities.” The truth is we don’t have excessive budgetary slack, and we have a large number of unfunded needs. Which should we push down on the list and ask our residents to do without?

Our sheriff’s contract is the city’s single largest expense, and it’s growing. Do we cut back on public safety? What about Fire Station 10, which is sorely needed to provide fire protection services to western Goleta? The Community Center, which houses a senior program and serves residents in Old Town and beyond? And what of the resources needed to clean up our creeks or maintain the Lake Los Carneros open space? How about our library or roads?

Goleta prides itself for being fiscally prudent, and the city wisely maintains substantial reserves and unallocated general funds. But reserves are meant only in the case of an emergency, and excess general funds are only temporary. Reserves are critical to have as a back-up — in case of a “rainy day” — but they aren’t permanent or ongoing. Once they’re spent, they’re gone.

The bottom line is that our community deserves to have programs and services that enrich our lives, and if the city is going to address these needs in a timely manner, then more funding is needed. Measure B will help fill the gap. Almost half the revenues from Measure B will be paid by non-Goletans, and it’s money that Santa Barbara County can’t touch.

Kyle Richards

Goleta