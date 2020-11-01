Vote yes on Prop. 15

California is the fifth largest economy in the world, yet we rank 39th out of 50 states in per-pupil spending.

The COVID-19 pandemic threatens to further gut school budgets, right when schools need additional resources and support in order to reopen safely.

Proposition 15 would reclaim $12 billion annually that would go directly to neighborhood schools and vital community services. It would close unfair loopholes being exploited by some of California’s wealthiest corporations, while maintaining all existing protections on homes and other residential property.

Many businesses would see their taxes go down under some great new tax breaks in Prop. 15, while a relatively small group of very large and very rich corporations would finally start paying their fair share.

Investing in students and public education is the best long-term investment we can make. Voters should vote yes on Proposition 15.

Robin VanTassell

South Coast resident