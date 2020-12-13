Voter ID cards are easy to get

Bill Rosen’s lengthy letter on voter fraud (Voices, Dec. 6) states that, “Republicans have refined voter suppression to a fine art by means of requiring hard-to-get ID cards …”

During this past year Democrats have called for an end to voter ID, an end to signature verification and have opposed every attempt to clean up the voting rolls, which are by all accounts a total mess. They also decided to send everyone on these inaccurate, outdated voting rolls a ballot, whether requested or not.

According to Mr. Rosen, it is difficult to get voter ID cards. I can tell you that it is not difficult to obtain ID that is acceptable for voting purposes.

Since Georgia seems to be a focal point of the Voter ID controversy, I decided to see what kind of ID the state accepted for voting purposes. It turns out the state accepts quite a number of IDs.

The state of Georgia accepts the following: 1. A Georgia state ID; 2. An ID card issued by the U.S. government or any other state; 3. A free Georgia Voter ID; 4. A US Passport; 5. A Military ID; 6. An Employee ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the U.S. government, Georgia or any county, municipality, board, authority or any other entity of the state; 7. a tribal ID; 8. student photo ID cards from public colleges, universities and technical colleges.

It is not difficult to obtain a voter ID. What opponents of voter ID are really saying, in their patronizing, racially biased way, is that people of color either don’t care enough about voting to get an ID, or are too stupid to apply for a free ID card. I don’t happen to believe that that is the case.

Finally, who on this planet doesn’t have at least one of the above ID cards?

Nathan Post

Santa Barbara