Voter registration deadline approaching

The deadline to register to vote in California is Monday, and there are several ways to register.

Those who register by the deadline are ensured to receive all their voter material needed for the Nov. 3 general election. Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland said it has never been easier to vote in California, with registration serving as the first step to do so.

“I highly recommend that voters register by the October 19 deadline,” Mr. Holland said in a news release. “It ensures that the voter has the opportunity to receive, review and mark his or her ballot safely and securely at home. If a voter is unsure about their voter registration status or needs to change registration information like address, go to SBCVote.com.”

All California residents are eligible to vote, as long as they are a U.S. citizen and at least 18 years old on or before Election Day.

To register to vote online, visit registertovote.ca.gov.

Paper applications can also be found at most U.S. Post Offices, or the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Several county elections offices were open Saturday to assist voters.

Eligible voters may use the conditional voter registration process through Election Day, available only at the County Registrar of Voters offices or a polling place to register and vote. Ballots cast conditionally will be processed once the Registrar of Voters Office has completed the voter registration verification process.

The three election offices, in Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Maria, will remain open through Nov. 3, officials said.

Secure ballot drop boxes are located throughout the county to return voted ballots 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

County officials issued a response earlier this week following reports of groups promoting unofficial ballot drop boxes not affiliated with the county. While these drop boxes may be promoted as “official” or “secure,” the use of unauthorized, non-official drop boxes is prohibited by state law.

“Voters who want to return their ballot via a drop box should only use official county drop boxes that are clearly recognizable, designed to meet state standards for security, and bear the official Santa Barbara County Elections logo,” officials said.

Elections staff are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying potentially illegal ballot drop boxes by calling 800-SBC-VOTE or 800-722-8683.

To learn more about the drop box locations, visit www.sbcvote.com.

