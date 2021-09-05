Voters bear responsibility for electing Biden

Where to put the blame for failing to properly rescue our U.S. service members and bodies and U.S. citizens as well as the Afghanistan people who helped us?

After watching the news of this “silent war,” I was stunned watching Joe Biden, your president, explain his decision of the late withdrawal leaving thousands behind.

First, I put the blame on you, you who voted for President Biden. You who hated president Donald Trump so much because of his”tweets chose the opposing candidate, the best the Democrats could come up with, the oldest candidate in the country’s history. He not only is the oldest, but because of his failing mentality, he scares me.

The problem is, if he is forced to resign, Vice President Kamala Harris is no more qualified to take over the president’s office.

We once were known as the superpower of the world, no more.

I listened with fear to his “words,” just words, no safe action or idea was presented, and with September 11 on the horizon, and having witnessed the Twin Towers and Pentagon, fresh in my mind, I pray to our Supreme Being to watch and guide us.

And after listening to Joe Biden, I see he blames former President Trump for this fiasco.

If you love this country and the safety of those who protect and inhabit this United States, before you go to bed, please pray for the safe return of those still in Afghanistan.

Anita Dwyer

Lompoc