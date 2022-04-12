Voters disapprove of Biden’s work on several key issues, poll shows

COURTESY PHOTO

President Joe Biden

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – A significant majority of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of a range of key issues, new polling indicates.

The new CBS News/YouGov poll showed Mr. Biden has an over 60% disapproval rating on several leading issues: crime, immigration, the economy, and inflation. Overall, only 7% of those surveyed said they think things in America are going “very well.”

According to the poll, President Biden has a 61% disapproval rating on crime, a 62% disapproval rating on immigration, a 63% disapproval rating on the economy and a 69% disapproval rating on the economy.

Mr. Biden has suffered setbacks on all these issues in recent months. Inflation continues to rise at the fastest rate in nearly four decades, according to the latest data. That inflation, along with a significant rise in gas prices, drives up consumer costs for Americans.

Republicans have hammered President Biden on these issues, vowing to make big gains in the midterm elections.

“From rising prices to rising crime, the American people think Democrats are doing a terrible job on every key issue,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Berg said.

The poll found that 92% of Americans report feeling the impact of rising prices, with 66% calling it “difficult or a hardship.”

The Biden administration also is taking fire for its recent decision to reverse Title 42, a Trump-era immigration policy that allowed border agents to deport illegal immigrants to prevent the spread of COVID-19 into the U.S.

Critics blasted the decision, saying it will lead to a surge in illegal immigration. House Republicans launched an inquiry into the decision and what impact it will have, and the commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the move will increase the already high levels of illegal immigration.

“As a result of the CDC’s termination of its Title 42 public health order, we will likely face an increase in encounters above the current high levels,” CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said. “There are a significant number of individuals who were unable to access the asylum system for the past two years, and who may decide that now is the time to come.”

The CBS poll comes after a separate Rasmussen Reports poll found that 81% of Americans expect crime to be a major issue in the midterms.

“Most U.S voters say America’s violent crime problem is getting worse, and overwhelmingly expect the issue to be important in the congressional midterm elections this fall,” the groups said. “The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 61% of Likely U.S. Voters believe the problem of violent crime in America is getting worse. Only 11% think the crime problem is getting better, while 26% think the problem is staying about the same.”