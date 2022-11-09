Voters favor Prop. 1, oppose Prop. 30

Proposition 1, the statewide measure for a constitutional amendment for abortion, was ahead Tuesday night with 69% of the votes across the state.

That’s with about a third of California’s precincts partially reporting, according to the California Secretary of State’s Office.

With a similar number of precincts reporting, the office reported the following results.

Proposition 30, the tax to fund electric vehicles, was behind with 56.9% of people voting.

Proposition 27, the online sports wagering outside of tribal lands, was behind with 70.4% voting “no.”

Proposition 28, favoring public school arts and music education funding, was ahead with 63.4% of the vote.

Proposition 31, the prohibition against sale of flavored tobacco products, was ahead with 65.2% of the vote.

Proposition 29, which would regulate kidney dialysis clinics, was behind and had just 30.2% of the votes in favor of it.

Proposition 26, which supported sports wagering on tribal lands, was behind with just 29.6% voting yes.

