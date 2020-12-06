Voters were right to reject Trump

In spite of Donald Trump and his supporters’ efforts to cast doubt about the validity of our recent presidential election, those of us who voted, whether Democrat or Republican, demonstrated intelligent, common-sense choices, which deserve congratulations in the removal of Donald Trump as a credible presidential choice.

His supporters have demonstrated an addiction to party ideology — or just plain ignorance.

America and its citizens cannot afford another four years of the chaotic and confusing performance of Donald Trump as president. The damage he has done to the presidency of our country will take years to correct, including repairing our relationship with our foreign allies.

Donald Trump is basically all about himself, and his self-centered mentality is ample proof of that.

In the final analysis of Donald Trump, he lacks the demeanor, intelligence and class to be a credible president.

God bless America, and goodbye to Donald Trump for good.

Ronald P. Sutton

Lompoc