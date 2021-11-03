Votes so far favor City Council incumbents

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

A vote sign graces the front entrance of the Santa Barbara County Elections Office on Tuesday.

Election-night results show strong leads from City Council members Kristen Sneddon, Eric Friedman and Meagan Harmon.

The Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters has yet to count every ballot, so results may shift before the registrar releases a report Thursday evening.

District 4 councilmember Kristen Sneddon has almost 61% of votes. She was challenged by developer Barrett Reed, with 39% of the votes. (Write-in votes allotted for less than .3% of votes in District 4.)

In District 5, Eric Friedman ran unopposed and won 96% of votes.

District 6 councilmember Meagan Harmon received nearly 53% of votes cast in her district. Nina Johnson has 34%; Jason Carlon received almost 10%, and Zachary Pike has 3% of the vote.

“We have a pretty clear vision for a Santa Barbara that works for everyone, that prioritizes the needs of working people and working families and understands how important it is that our renters have a place that they can live in the city that works for them,” Ms. Harmon told the News-Press on Tuesday evening.

“In a district that has 80% renters, I think it was really resonant that I’m a renter and I’m a working parent, and every door that I knocked on it was a similar story … that’s our reality,” she said. “And so I think voters really want to see themselves represented, and that’s what I aim to do and hopefully what I will have the opportunity to do for five more years.”

“In District Four, the voters are really used to being engaged and involved, and so they’ve been watching this whole four years and holding us accountable,” Ms. Sneddon said. “They’ve given us areas where we need to make adjustments, but I feel really grateful that they saw the work that we’ve been doing and have confidence in me.”

