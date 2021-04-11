Voting starts for WaterWise contest

Voting is under way for the 22nd annual WaterWise High School Video Contest’s People’s Choice Award.

Organized by the Santa Barbara County Water Agency, the contest challenged students to produce fun, creative 30-second videos that reinforce water conservation’s importance in the community. This year’s theme is “DIY the Water Wise Way.”

Fourteen videos were submitted by 30 students from five high schools across the county: Bishop Garcia Diego High School, Orcutt Academy, Dos Pueblos High School, Pioneer Valley High School and Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.

The public is invited to view the 14 videos. People with a YouTube or gmail account can vote by “liking” their favorite videos on YouTube at bit.ly/3rWmm6m. All votes must be submitted before the deadline of 5 p.m. April 26.

“The effort and creativity these high school students have put into their videos is incredible,” County Water Agency Manager Matt Young said in a news release. “We encourage everyone to support them by watching and voting.”

In addition to the People’s Choice Award, judges from local water providers award various prizes ranging up to $1,000 to the awarded schools. Students on the winning teams also receive cash prizes made possible by in-kind donations from sponsors, including Carollo Engineers, Univision, Geosyntec, Ewing Irrigation, Flume Water, Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and Splash n’ Dash Car Wash.

The contest is funded by the Network of Santa Barbara County Water Providers and the Santa Barbara County Water Agency. For more information, go to waterwisesb.org.

— Dave Mason