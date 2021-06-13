VROMAN, Jean Fant

Jean Fant Vroman passed away peacefully at the Valle Verde Skilled Nursing Facility on Saturday, May 29th, 2021 at the age of 97. Jean was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida by her parents Frank and Jean Fant, who had three beautiful daughters including Jean and younger sisters Ann and Carolyn.

After finishing high school in Jacksonville, Jean moved on to higher education at the University of Florida, Wesleyan College, and finally George Washington University, majoring in Latin-American Economics. There, she graduated with honors. Jean was a member of Pi Gamma MU, national honor society, and Phi Pi Epsilon, and the honorary foreign service society.

Jean met and fell in love with Robert Vroman at a social dance while he was serving in the Marine Corp in Florida during WWII. They were engaged after six dates and married in San Diego, CA on June 16th, 1945. They moved to Santa Barbara in 1947. The love of dancing continued through their entire 61 year marriage as members of the Dan-Set dance club of Santa Barbara.

Jean and “Bob” were best known for their entertaining, their love of education, and of nature. Jean was an elementary school teacher for 27 years, for the Hope and Goleta Union School Districts, and supported the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and Pearl Chase Society. Jean loved to travel and each summer the family’s adventures took them to many parts of the United States and Mexico. Each trip was sure to combine entertainment, social events, and educational activities. Jean also traveled to China and Europe.

Following retirement in 1979, Jean and Bob became volunteers for the U.S. Forest service for many years at Mammoth Lakes. There, Jean studied and lectured about the Paiute Indians. Jean also became a docent and volunteer at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. She was also interested in the Chumash culture and the local animal habitats of California. She created opportunities to give presentations to the local schools, including to her grandchildren’s schools where she would often bring “stuffed” birds and animals from the museum to show to the kids. Jean was heavily involved in fundraising for the museum, serving in a variety of roles for the Museum League, including President.

At Valle Verde, Jean continued her social activities and enjoyed being close to many of her friends there. The staff would always comment on her engaging personality and often remark, “we just love Jean”!

Jean leaves two daughters, Roberta Mangini of Cathedral City, CA, Jennifer Brennan of Thornton, CO and also niece Kathy Hampton of Roanoke, TX. She also leaves grandchildren Trista Corker of Boise, ID, Nick Mangini of Meridian, ID, Dale Talley of Thornton, CO, Bailey Pruett of McNeal, AZ, and Jessie James of Castle Rock, CO, and fifteen great-grandchildren. In addition, Jean leaves many loving and supportive extended family members. Among them are: Kevin Brennan of Thornton, CO, Kris McKinlay of Cathedral City, CA, Tom Corker of Boise, ID, Brittany Mangini of Meridian, ID, Michael Talley of Thornton, CO, Brian Pruett of McNeal, AZ, Jerame James of Castle Rock, CO, Dale Hampton of Roanoke, TX, Wendy Sippel of Southlake, TX and Michelle Newbury of Arroyo Grande, CA.

A small family memorial service is planned at a later date at Santa Barbara Cemetery where Jean will rest with her loving husband Robert who preceded her in death in 2006.

A heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Valle Verde Retirement Community, where Jean has happily resided and been lovingly cared for, for 20 years.

Donations in honor of Jean Vroman may be made to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.