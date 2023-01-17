WAGNER, Josephine “Jo”

Josephine “Jo” Wagner passed away on January 07, 2023. She was 92. A true Californian, Jo was born in Long Beach, raised in Whittier, and had been a staple in the Santa Barbara community since her arrival in 1959. She was active in the Sailing Association, a founding member of Zoo Auxiliary and Zoo-B-Que, and a faithful volunteer at Lotusland, El Montecito Church, the Santa Barbara Visitor’s Center, and for over 30 years at Transition House. Jo also served as a dedicated docent at the Reagan Ranch Center.

Always up for an adventure, Jo traveled to Canada, Central America, China, and throughout Europe. She loved attending the Santa Barbara Symphony, baking [her world renown] biscotti, and walking the family dog to the beach. With a life full of passion and service, there was nothing Jo loved more than her family.

Jo was predeceased by her husband, Dudley, and leaves behind two children: Andrea (Charlie) and Brian (Michelle); six grandchildren: Paige (Eli), Kiersten (Tim), Erin (Seung-Keun), Greyson, Joshua, and Isaac; and nephews Jim (Linda)

and Grady (Marlynn).

An intimate Celebration of Life was held by the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation memorials be made to the Transition House

(425 E Cota St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101).