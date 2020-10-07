Wags n’ Whiskers presents virtual programming

Wags n’ Whiskers has gone virtual.

The longtime festival, hosted by C.A.R.E.4Paws, runs through Sunday. Instead of people and animals gathering at Santa Barbara City College as usual, C.A.R.E.4Paws is promoting dozens of pets at various websites. The goal is to find homes while keeping everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To see adoptable pets, go to care4paws.org/adopt, facebook.com/care4paws and instagram.com/care4pawssb.

COURTESY PHOTO

This year’s Wags n’ Whiskers Festival is promoting adoptable pets at various websites.

Throughout this week, C.A.R.E.4Paws is highlighting festival sponsors who support adoption and the nonprofit’s work to keep pets in their homes. That includes efforts to help lost pets. Throughout this month, C.A.R.E.4Paws is partnering with Santa Barbara County Animal Services to get pets microchipped for just $5.

Microchipping is being done at C.A.R.E.4Paws’ regular Tuesday through Friday clinics plus special Sunday events throughout the county.

Microchipping, low-cost vaccines, flea treatment, dewormer, nail trimming and more are provided from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on a walk-in basis at all of C.A.R.E.4Paws’ mobile clinic events. C.A.R.E.4Paws also offers free spay and neuter surgeries and helps with low-cost veterinary care by prior appointment.

During all of the Sunday clinics this month, Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ Project PetSafe will sell dog licenses and pet tags.

For more about the $5 microchip campaign, visit care4paws.org/clinics.

