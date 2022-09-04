WAINMAN, Richard

Richard N. Wainman, age 87, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. Born November 17, 1934 in Syracuse, New York, he was a resident of Santa Barbara, CA for 28 years and Los Angeles County for 23 years. Richard was a Maintenance Supervisor at DripCut in Goleta until 1987 and could repair anything at work or at home. He loved to work and loved to travel. More than anything else, he loved his family.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Robert Newman of Ventura; grandchildren Kevin and Elizabeth Newman and 3 great-grandchildren, Ashley, Katelyn and William. He will be greatly missed by all.