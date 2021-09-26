Wake up, America! Our liberty is threatened

The often-hidden leaders of cancel culture Woke movements, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, Green New Deal, LGBTQ, CRT and several other groups, all have one goal: Destroy American liberty and freedom under the pretext of making America better. We must urgently defend liberty and freedom because that is what made this the greatest country in the history of the world.

The stated goals and superficial claims of these organizations appear laudable on their surface. They claim to want everyone to treat people of color fairly, to have a clean environment, to slow climate change, and to treat gays and lesbians with respect. Most Americans want these results. I certainly do, and everyone I know does.

However, looking deeper into the background of these organizations and movements shows that they have ties to, and/or were originated by, Marxists and similar sympathizers.

The well-documented Marxist strategy is to destroy existing cultures and governments by openly espousing benevolent sounding practices while secretly creating chaos and division to make the society collapse. Using this method, they are trying to take over America and install “utopian” laws and rulers.

Accurate history shows this strategy always leads to dictatorial regimes that result in citizen misery.

Proof of the Marxist underpinnings of these listed organizations would require pages of documentation, too long for this article. If you wish to research these assertions I suggest starting with the book “American Marxism” by Mark Levin. It’s a book that carefully investigates the issue, with hundreds of footnotes and references. Many other sources confirm this as well.

Far too many good Americans take these shadowy leftist organizations lightly, saying “it can’t happen here.” Sadly, it can, and destruction of American values is further along than most people realize.

The leftist inroads have been slowly happening for over 50 years, but now it has reached the climax point of rapid and potentially irreversible change. Wake Up! Look at the proposed changes in federal, state and local laws, which will result in government rule of everything we do. Individual freedom and liberty be damned! It is critically urgent for common sense Americans to get involved in all aspects of government: school boards, water districts, sanitation districts, city councils, county offices, state and federal offices.

The extreme leftists are actively pursuing control of all these activities, and it is time for everyone with good judgment to stand firm in defending the wonderful American dream.

All government activities are important, but local elementary and secondary school board control is the most critical.

We must educate our children to accurately learn about American history, liberty, and freedom.

The modern teaching of history is too often done using newly created theories about the past that replace the actual facts. Examples are The 1619 Project and critical race theory. These theories originate in far too many universities where “elite intellectuals” formulate curriculum based on the writings of Marxist leaning philosophers at other universities. These “intellectuals” seem to not understand the underlying Marxist plan and blindly join the trendy leftist Woke fad.

These professors have been indoctrinating students studying to become elementary and secondary teachers. These new misinformed teachers then indoctrinate our kids! If you are doubtful, do some research and closely look at the erroneous curriculum our students are being fed. If our children are indoctrinated early, and then again in college, they will end up voting for leaders who will forever destroy free thinking, free speech, liberty and the importance of individual responsibility!

Citizens must actively meet with school boards to demand that students get a solid basic education in English (traditional vocabulary, writing, reading, and speaking), math, science, and vocational training where appropriate!

The poverty-stricken kids in too many schools desperately need this basic education to get out of that poverty cycle, but as of now, they too often don’t learn anything useful.

However, they get the time wasting “Woke” indoctrination that teaches nothing useful for a successful life while reinforcing their poor self-image. They then hate themselves and others, and they hate America.

Don’t allow teaching these students that they are victims. Instead, teach them, with an optimistic spirit, the basics that will give them the tools to succeed in life the same as everyone else. Teach them the true meaning of American values; freedom and justice for all.

Do everything you can to get the families of students involved. Yes, families! Leftists want to destroy families as part of their goal to destroy our culture. Kids with strong family support perform well and the entire family unit benefits from their children’s successes.

Kids given the good education they deserve will then be able to enjoy the wonders of “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness” — the American dream. They can then relish the feelings of self-worth that come from the accomplishments achieved by their own hard work. Success!

They won’t be victims. They’ll be happy Americans.

Wake up, America! Get active now to stop this destructive indoctrination!!

Jim Hurst

The author lives in Goleta.