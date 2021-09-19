Something is wrong with those we elect.

I received an email of a partial picture of the House, showing your representatives, with nine politicians not standing during the pledge to our flag. A few in the back are standing but not with their hand on their heart.

And what is interesting is that the nine shown sitting during the pledge are all Democrats. So when the election comes around, will you still pledge your support to these nine ?

Their names are: Reps. Oppenheimer, Perkins, Stewart Cummings, C. Johnson, Aubertine, Klein, Smith, Valesky and Skelos.

And let’s not overlook our “representatives” who have not visited the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

Vice President Kamala Harris came close but no cigar. And shock of all shocks, Gov. Gavin Newsom has not ventured to greet those for whom he spread out the welcome mat when California became a sanctuary state.

Manners haven’t even taken a back seat to protocol, and this is starting in our schools.

Wake up, America. Don’t take the attitude what will be, will be. One voice can help change these wrongs. Get a backbone. You still have freedom of speech, but not for long if you just sit like a log.

I am a messenger to those who haven’t been paying attention to the way our country is slipping into socialism. Wake up!

Thank you for really reading this and doing something about it.

Anita Dwyer

Lompoc