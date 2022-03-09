WALCZAK, Leslie LeVitus

Leslie went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 20, 2022 in La Paz, BCS, Mexico where she had been living. Her dream had been to retire and live near a beach. She retired and moved to La Paz in 2017, and lived within walking distance of the beach.

Leslie was born March 15, 1948 in Chicago, IL, living in the suburbs with her parents, Frank and Ginnie LeVitus, and sister Penny. Having attended high school there and at Grier in PA. She eventually moved to California where she attended Santa Barbara City College for a time.

Living in several states, Leslie worked in many professions including: retail, the wine industry, being a paralegal, and several home-based businesses.

Her courage and sense of adventure was demonstrated when Leslie decided to fulfill her dream. After much “homework” to prepare for her move, Leslie packed her car, including 3 rescue cats, and headed to La Paz from CA, where she had been living, to a new country where she knew no one. It did not take her long to develop many friendships and become an active member of Crossroads Christian Fellowship in La Paz.

Leslie’s passion was to serve the Lord and rescue animals. She volunteered in a horse ministry for special needs children and also, a dog rescue group that rescued and tried to place dogs in “forever homes.” Her passion to serve and rescue was demonstrated when Leslie drove 2 rescued dogs from La Paz to a “no kill” shelter in CA. That not only demonstrates her unselfish care of animals, but her personality of caring, nurturing, and maintaining her many friendships, some going back as far as grade school.

Just like her mother, Leslie was a wonderful cook with a gift of hospitality. She never knew a stranger and would give the shirt off her back to anyone who would need it. Her sense of humor was always apparent and enlivened many a conversation.

Leslie was pre-deceased by her parents, Frank and Ginnie LeVitus, and aunt and uncle, Jack and Janice Robertson. She leaves behind a sister, Penny, many cousins and friends, and many un-rescued animals.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to any animal rescue shelter of your choice.

Graveside services to be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Solvang, CA on April 21, 2022 at 11:00.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors