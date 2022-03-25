Walk/run intended to raise $50,000 for breast cancer programs, research

COURTESY PHOTO

The Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer will take place May 21 in Santa Barbara.

Barbara Ireland, her family and other champions of breast cancer research and treatment will step forward May 21 during the 22nd Annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer.

This year’s event will offer both in-person and virtual options. A 5K and 10K walk/run will begin at Chase Palm Park, 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara and take place along Santa Barbara’s waterfront.

The goal is to raise $50,000 for breast cancer research and programs in Santa Barbara!

100% of the funds raised during the walk will benefit local breast cancer research and programs at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic. These programs include clinical research, which provides access to cutting-edge therapies in the local community; genetic counseling, which provides patients with the chance to determine their genetic risk for cancer and possibly have their treatment modified as a result; and navigation, which offers patients a consistent care coordinator during their experience with breast cancer.

To register for the walk, go to www.cfsb.org/irelandwalk2022. The registration fee is $50 for adults through April 30 and $60 from May 1-20. Cost for children 12 and under is $20.

Participants who raise $100 or more will have their registration fees waived.

Everyone must register in advance . Registration will be unavailable the day of the event.

Everyone is encouraged to register either individually or as a team. The team that raises the most money will have its name engraved on the Pink Ribbon Barbara Ireland Walk trophy. An award will also be given to the largest team, and the Spirit Award will be given to the participant who is dressed most festively.

