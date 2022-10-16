Walk To End Alzheimer’s to take place at Chase Palm Park

COURTESY PHOTO

The California Central Coast Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will hold its annual walk Nov. 5 in Santa Barbara.

Families, friends and all those who support the vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia are invited to join the Santa Barbara Walk to End Alzheimer’s Nov. 5 at Chase Palm Park.

On the day of the walk, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, beginning at 10 a.m.

Participants receive a flower in one of four colors, representing their personal connections to the cause. Last year, nearly 600 participants attended the Santa Barbara Walk, raising a total of $228,315 to fund the Alzheimer’s Association’s global research and local services throughout Santa Barbara County.

Currently, the Alzheimer’s Association is investing more than $310 million in more than 950 projects in 48 countries, bringing forward new discoveries and developments every day.

The California Central Coast Chapter offers support groups, education programs, care consultations and a 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900) throughout the county in both English and Spanish, all provided at no cost.

The walk is supported by the hard work of a volunteer committee, chaired by Gabriella Garcia. Committee members include Pam Bigelow, Heather Cass, Karen Dacome, Michelle Figueroa, Jill Fonte, Amie Parrish, Hal Price, Jodi Wilson-Price, David Steinberg and Central Coast Chapter Board Chair Katina Zaninovich.

Walk Chair Gabriella Garcia holds the cause close to heart after having been the primary caregiver for her grandfather, Jose, during his long fight with Alzheimer’s disease.

“As a young caregiver, I had to make many sacrifices, but because of those sacrifices, I learned so much about life and unconditional love,” Ms. Garcia said in a news release. “I am chairing this year’s walk to bring continued awareness to the struggle that patients and families in our community face on a daily basis, so that we can gather in a sea of purple and support each other and, of course, to keep my grandfather’s memory alive.”

In California alone, there are more than 690,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and 1.12 million family caregivers.

“Each dollar raised helps make a positive impact in the fight against this devastating disease,” Executive Director Lindsey Leonard said. “We are relying on the support of this community to show up and bring awareness to something that affects so many of us, so that we can make a difference and find a cure.”

To register for the walk, go to act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=15397&pg=entry

Registration is also available in person starting at 9 a.m. Nov. 5t at Chase Palm Park by the Shipwreck Playground, 323 E Cabrillo Blvd., in Santa Barbara. The ceremony will begin at 10 am, to be followed by the five kilometer walk along East Beach. Shorter routes will also be available.

To volunteer or support the event, contact Ms. Leonard at lmleonard@alz.org.

