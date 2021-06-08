WALKER, Kenneth Ray

Kenneth Ray Walker passed peacefully on May 22, 2021. He was born to William and Doris Walker on July 30, 1944. Kenneth graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1962 and earned a degree in Business Administration from Santa Barbara City College.

Kenneth was a Vietnam Veteran with the 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery 1966-68. He served in eleven campaigns during his tour in Vietnam. For his heroic efforts in the Battle of Soui Tre, March 21, 1967, Kenneth was awarded a Purple Heart, The Army Commendation Medal, The Cross of Gallantry with Palm Streamer, and his Unit receiving a Presidential Citation for their bravery.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Lois Barnes, Juanita Nunez, and Shirleen Mazza. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Leslie Carlson Walker, brother Richard Walker, daughters Carrie McComas, Walker Stafford, Janin Walker, Kirsten Bryant, and his chosen son of 35 years, Kent Greer.

His grandchildren include Erica Hurley, Sara McComas, Madeline Kaloustian, Ryder Sanchez, and great-grandchildren AJ and Aiden Hurley. He was beloved by his nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Services for his memorial will be Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 at 12PM.

Location:

Bakersfield National Cemetery

30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd.

Arvin, California.

He will be buried with full military honors. A reception is to be followed and all are welcome to share in his memory with family and friends.

Location:

Greer Residence

6606 Carracci Ln, Bakersfield CA, 93306.

The family of Kenneth Ray Walker wishes you to remember your local Veteran’s Association.

“Rest in Peace My Love”