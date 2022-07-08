Walker named zoo’s director of advancement

SANTA BARBARA — Melissa Walker is the new director of advancement at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

With more than 15 years of fundraising experience, Ms. Walker brings extensive expertise in nonprofit leadership to the zoo.

“As a Santa Barbara Zoo member with a young son, enjoying the zoo has been a favorite weekly activity for my family,” said Ms. Walker. “I am overjoyed to join the team and look forward to connecting our community to the impact they make when they visit or support the zoo.”

Her diverse background includes management positions at Girl Scouts of Orange County, Girls Inc. of Orange County, Human Options in Irvine, Storyteller Children’s Center in Santa Barbara and Pretend City in Irvine, where she helped to open Orange County’s first major children’s museum. After recently spending time living abroad in London, she is excited to be back in her hometown of Santa Barbara, reconnecting with the nonprofit community.

— Marilyn McMahon