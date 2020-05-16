WALLS, Edward

Edward Lowery Walls, III, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at home on May 4, 2020, surrounded by family. He was 64. Ed is survived by his wife Peggy Renee Walls, stepchildren Katherine R. Miller (Richard) and Kristopher A. Caldwell (Lindy), four grandchildren, his siblings Sarah K. Walls and Andrew T. Walls and their respective families, and his mother Katherine R. (King) Walls. He was predeceased by his father, Edward Lowery Walls, Jr.

Ed was born on July 27, 1955, in Quantico, Virginia. He earned his B.A. in Chemistry and Biology from UNC – Chapel Hill, and an M.S. in Microbiology and a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Virginia.

Ed’s career reflects a fascination for the natural world that became focused on biotechnology for most of his professional years. Early on, he worked with American Cyanamid while living in New York City. An opportunity to develop novel biopesticides moved Ed to San Francisco. Ed spent the majority of his career in the biopharmaceutical industry, contributing to new product development and manufacturing at Genentech (Roche, Inc.) and Amgen Corp. He was proud to have had the opportunity to work at these companies, developing new medicines to benefit numerous lives.

Ed met Peggy on December 31, 1999 at a celebration of the millennia, and from that moment on they built an amazing and love-filled life together. After marrying in 2003, they moved to Santa Barbara, CA. Both Ed and Peggy loved living on the coast, sailing and enjoying the ocean as much as possible. Following Ed’s retirement from Amgen in 2015, they lived a life filled with travel and sailing adventures, and treasured time with grandchildren and family. The years together were marvelous beyond words. Ed’s kindness, generosity of spirit, intelligence, irrepressible good humor, and unwavering devotion to his family will live in their hearts forever.

We are thankful for the state-of-the-art treatments Ed received through Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, and grateful to Central Coast Hospice for their compassionate care and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.