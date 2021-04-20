Walter Mondale, vice president to Carter, dies

Walter Mondale, who was vice president during the Carter administration, died Monday evening. He was 93.

“Today I mourn the passing of my dear friend Walter Mondale, who I consider the best vice president in our country’s history,” President Carter said in a statement Monday night.

In addition to being the vice president, Mr. Mondale ran as the Democratic nominee for president in 1984. He lost to President Ronald Reagan, who was re-elected in a landslide victory.

Before becoming vice president, Mr. Mondale was a U.S. senator from Minnesota. He played key roles in passing legislation such as Title IX and the Fair Housing Act.

In a statement, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden called Mr. Mondale one of “our nation’s most dedicated patriots.”

— Dave Mason