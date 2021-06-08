WALTERS, Evelyn Anne (Burton)

Evelyn Anne Walters (Burton) passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 25, 2021 in Reno, Nevada. She was born in New York City on December 16, 1949 to Helen and Linwood Burton. Linwood was a successful entrepreneur and chemist; inventing such well-known products as Mr. Clean. Helen Burton was one of the first female investment bankers on Wall Street in the 1920s.

In 1956, Evelyn relocated to Santa Barbara with her mother Helen and two older brothers Robert and Edward. She enjoyed all that Santa Barbara had to offer; attending Dolores School before graduating from Santa Barbara High School. Evelyn had a bright presence and quickly made friends wherever she ventured. She was fortunate to retain many of those friendships throughout her life. Evelyn’s love for animals also defined much of who she was. Throughout her life, she seemed to be a beacon of hope for animals in distress and she would always ensure that they were properly cared for.

Evelyn is survived by her son Shawn, granddaughter Mary, grandson Shawn, Jr. and cousins Joanne Mason (Hynes) and Bill Hynes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Santa Barbara Humane Society or SPCA of Northern Nevada Shelter. Funeral services are pending at this time.