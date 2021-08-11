WALTERS, Kenneth R. (Westcott)

Kenneth “Kenny” Walters passed away peacefully on Monday July 19, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Kenny was born on September 17, 1948 in Saratoga Springs, NY to Kenneth Westcott and Matilda Garnsey. The second of five boys, Kenny and his family relocated to Santa Barbara, CA in 1951. Even at a young age, Kenny became known for his courage, authenticity, intensity and loyalty. These qualities enabled him to forge many strong friendships that endured his entire life. As a teenager, Kenny developed a passion for surfing and would spend much of his free time on local beaches and traveling up and down the Central Coast. As Kenny approached his senior year at SBHS, the Vietnam War was raging and his very close friend had just been killed in action. Deeply impacted by this, Kenny made the decision to skip his senior year of high school and enlist in the U.S. Marines. Kenny quickly established himself as a leader in boot camp and was designated Platoon Leader and awarded a stripe at graduation. Kenny’s strong work ethic, courage and intensity continued to serve him well during his first tour of Vietnam, serving on the Heavy Cruiser USS St. Paul. During his first combat engagement, Kenny would become the only Marine to operate a 5″/54 gun battery on the Navy ship and would quickly assume other leadership roles within the Marine Corp attachment.

After serving two tours in Vietnam, Kenny returned to civilian life in Santa Barbara, where he dedicated himself to fatherhood and his professional life. After landing an entry-level job at Pep Boys, Kenny rose through the ranks and eventually became General Manager and the face of the store in Santa Barbara, until relocating to Lompoc. Upon his retirement in 2005, Kenny and his wife Dianne relocated to Mounds, OK where they would enjoy ranch life, their many animals and each other. Kenny is survived by his wife Dianne Walters, four brothers, three grown children: Susan Schroeder, Devon Walters, Shawn Walters and six grandchildren.

A Memorial & Celebration of Life will be held at Leadbetter Beach on September 17, 2021 at 2pm (large picnic area at the end of the parking lot).