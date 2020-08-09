War to destabilize and destroy America

There is an old saying in politics that “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.” Hence, America finds itself in the throes of an insurrection by way of an unholy and disparate alliance of anarchists, socialists and globalists taking aim at faith, family and country.

What is at stake is nothing less than the fate of America.

Regarding faith, Princeton professor Robert George published “Solzhenitsyn’s Prophecy,” relating to a speech at Harvard by the internationally renowned victim and critic of Russian communist tyranny, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn.

Professor George recalls that Solzhenitsyn spoke at a time when “Anti-Americanism was flourishing both abroad and at home. Many Americans — particularly young Americans — had lost faith in their country, its institutions, its principles, its culture, its traditions, its way of life. Some proposed communism as a superior system; many suggested what came to be known as ‘moral equivalency’ between American democracy and Soviet communism.”

George continues that “Solzhenitsyn viewed the West’s weakness, including its weakness in truly standing up to Soviet aggression, as the fruit of the materialism, consumerism, self-indulgent individualism, emotivism, and narcissism — in a word, the immorality — into which we had allowed ourselves to sink. Solzhenitsyn warned America and the West that we had become too focused on rights and needed to refocus on obligations.”

He concluded that this is what happens when a nation forgets God.

Regarding family, Black Lives Matter, the organization that is run by self-described “trained Marxists,” denigrates the nuclear family construct in favor of something they call “tribalism.” Relatedly, my college professor (who also taught Robert George), James Kurth, edited a new edition of the book “Family and Civilization” by Carle Zimmerman from the 1930s. The book documents the fact that the nuclear family is the only family construct that sustains advanced cultures, societies, and civilizations.

That is, tribal or clan-type family structures subordinate the abilities and potential of the individual in much the same way as socialist governments. That is, free enterprise and the nuclear family were made for one another. On the other end of the spectrum, in the absence of tribes and clans, or the nuclear family construct, the social order comes undone by way of isolated and fragmented individuals (Antifa!) who drift until they drown in sea of nihilism and narcissism, ala, Solzhenitsyn’s prophecy, marking the end of their civilization.

Regarding country, the attacks on monuments, the police and court buildings, not to mention churches, well, these attacks fit a pattern of subversion that has been employed by revolutionaries going back over 100 years. Moreover, proposed legislation dubbed the Breathe Act, calls for defunding federal agencies including the Drug Enforcement Agency and Immigration and Custom Enforcement along with prisons, jails and detention centers. The goal? Delegitimize and destabilize a society by attacking the institutions which protect the same.

America’s foundation stone is consent of the governed made possible by a government constrained to acknowledge self-evident truths and our God-given unalienable rights. These rights imply obligations to God and fellow citizens, resulting in a free people who are the embodiment of a civil society.

Conversely, totalitarian governments rely on propaganda rather than truth, and force versus freedom. That is because the ideology they proffer doesn’t work, nor does it make sense, as it runs counter to human nature and common sense.

Karl Marx prescribed the following: “Take away the heritage of a people and they are easily persuaded” and “Keep people from their history and they are easily controlled” and finally, to tie all this up together in a nice little bundle, Marx also wrote “My object in life is to dethrone God and destroy capitalism.”

Control and destroy by way of attacking and undermining heritage, history, capitalism and faith in God. Sound familiar?