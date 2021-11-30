WARD, Jack

On November 19, 2021 our beloved patriarch Jack Ward, Jr. went to be with the Lord. Jack was born March 3, 1933 in Santa Barbara. He attended local schools, graduated S.B. High School in 1951. Jack served in the Navy during the Korean War. He married the love of his life Betty; together they had 5 children, David, Debbie, Darlene, Derek and Joseph. Jack was employed by SCM Corp. for 30 years. He then became owner of Ward Copy Systems and Central Coast Copiers. Jack then went on to work for the L.A. Times. Then as a courier for Cottage Hospital retiring at the age of 80.

He was very involved in the community as a Cub Scout leader, Goleta Valley Little League Coach, started the original S.B. High football All Star games, Bishop Diego Dads Club and football game coordinator from 1968 to 1975. He also ran for City Council in 1966. A member of the Elk’s Lodge #613 and the Knights of Columbus council 5300 at St. Raphael Church. Jack was preceded in death by his wife Betty, sons David, Derek and Joseph. He is survived by his daughters Debbie Johnson (Jerry), Darlene Hayes (Dwight), daughters-in-law Susan Ward and Cathy Ward. He was a proud Papa of 11 grandchildren. Jack (Shiloh) Hayes, Joseph (Dena) Hayes, Patrick (Stefanie) Hayes, Dane Ward (Alis), Taylor (Chloe) Ward, Dodge Ward, Dayli (Joshua) Braun, Jessica Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Anthony Johnson and William Ward. He had 16 great-grandchildren that he adored. He loved his family, his church and his town of Santa Barbara. He was an avid sports fan. You could always find him in his favorite chair cheering for USC or Bishop Diego.

He had a great love for cruising State Street on Sundays and then head to Harry’s Café. Services for Jack will be Saturday 12/4/21 at 10:00 am at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave. A special thank you to all for all of the care givers and staff of Samarkand and all the Drs. and medical staff who cared for him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Bishop Diego High School.