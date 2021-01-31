WARD, Robert Theodore

Born June 10, 1931 in Newton, Massachusetts

Died January 11, 2021 in Santa Barbara, California.

Bob died at home of natural causes in Hospice with family around him. He suffered a variety of health difficulties over the past few years, and most recently, a broken hip. Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nina, his son Nathaniel (Michelle), his daughter Emily (Barb), and his stepchildren, Katy Hertel, Christopher Miller, Alexander (Linda) Miller and Adrian (Genevieve) Miller, grandchildren Jack and Davy, Sierra and Dorian. Bob is also survived by his sister Ann Curby, his nephew Mark Curby, his niece Judy Curby (Gayle), and niece Cathy (Birch) Curby, and her son Coryn, and many cousins.

Bob spent his childhood in Newton, Massachusetts taking summer holidays with his family in Provincetown, hiking and sailing. His mother had been a nurse, his father a doctor. Both parents had spent time in Turkey as medical Congregational Church missionaries.

Bob went to Amherst College, graduating in 1953, then on to Harvard for his doctorate, granted in 1959. His first teaching job was at Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, California. Bob and Marjorie Hanzlik Hertel married, and daughter Emily was born. During his second teaching job, at Williams College, in Massachusetts, they were divorced.

In 1965, Bob took a position with the Ford Foundation, helping edit a Science textbook at the University of the Philippines. He worked there four years, traveling widely in the islands. In 1967, Bob and Nina de Creeft Miller were married. They went back to the Philippines with her three sons, Chris (10), Alex (8), and Adrian (5), for the last two years with Ford Foundation. In 1969, Nina’s mother, Alice de Creeft, made a visit to Quezon City. Ganny brought the boys home, while Bob and Nina traveled home through parts of India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey, Lebanon, and Spain. They had traveled in Cambodia and Thailand while in the Philippines. Bob loved to travel.

Bob and family came back to the United States to teach at the University of Chicago in 1969, in the Department of Science Education. Emily (10) joined the family just before son Nathaniel was born in 1971. Bob next taught in Physics and Science Education at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, for twenty-six years. Bob and Nina made two trips to Taiwan to work with Taiwanese Science teachers on UNI degrees. They also went twice to Mainland China for pleasure. In 2001, Bob retired and moved with Nina to her mother’s home in Santa Barbara.

As a person, Bob was not a great talker, but he made his views clear. He had dignity and strength of character, and he was forgiving and generous. He had a wicked sense of humor. Son Nat and his wife Michelle came here to help when Bob’s health began to decline. They were a joy to him. Bob’s daughter Emily had donated a kidney to Bob, which lasted for ten years, but by this time Bob had been on dialysis and had also suffered pain from a case of shingles for seven years, though he rarely complained. All the family has been very supportive. Hospice nurse Marianne has been a wonderful help, along with the staff at Artificial Kidney of Santa Barbara and Cottage Hospital.

A dedicated science teacher, Bob worked with a Chicago group on elementary science textbooks after retirement. He volunteered at Harding elementary school. He enjoyed gardening, took long walks with various dogs, and was an avid rower. He rowed his single ocean shell out of the harbor in Santa Barbara as long as health permitted. He loved to read, and he loved classical music. Bob and Nina attended Trinity Episcopal Church, where Bob was active in the Science Club. Bob picked up injured animals for Santa Barbara Wildlife Care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to that organization.