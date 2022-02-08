WARDEN, Nancy “Nanny” Adams

Nancy “Nanny” Adams Warden died on January 21, 2022, at the Residence at Riverbend in Ipswich, Massachusetts, with her sisters Mary (Polly) W. Taylor and Anne W. Sinkinson by her side.

Nanny was born in New York City on June 19, 1946, to Charlotte Hubbard Fries and Herbert Watson Warden, III.

She spent her youth in Princeton, New Jersey, before attending boarding school. She had fond memories of her years at the Maplebrook School in Amenia, New York, followed by the Riverview School in Sandwich, Massachusetts. After high school, Nanny attended Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute in South Portland where she studied culinary arts.

She loved her summers at the family home in Colebrook, Connecticut and later in Chatham, Massachusetts where she often crewed for her father out of the Stage Harbor Yacht Club.

In 1977, she moved to Santa Barbara to be close to her paternal grandmother, Dorothy Ely Warden. A long time Montecito resident; Dew supported Nanny and enriched her life. Nanny loved participating in her grandmother’s active social calendar and attending her galas.

During the 28 years she lived in Santa Barbara, Nanny worked at Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, LLP, helping with filing and general office duties as a “Girl Friday,” as she liked to say. Nanny was a loyal parishioner and choir member at All Saints-by-the-Sea

in Montecito.

In 2005, she moved back east to Annisquam, Massachusetts, to help care for her mother. She soon became a familiar figure in Annisquam Village and would often be seen driving through the village in her golf cart or serving tea at the Village library.

Nanny’s love of music, and her prior Anglican choir experience led her to the Annisquam Village Church, where she was warmly welcomed into the choir. She cherished her church community, and was at her happiest when singing familiar hymns with fellow choristers.

Nanny had a romantic heart, and she took pleasure in watching certain television favorites. For years, she faithfully followed “Days of our Lives.” She also loved old classic movies, especially those starring John Wayne.

Thoughtful and genuinely interested in others, Nanny was beloved by all who knew her. Throughout her lifetime she accepted her challenges with dignity, sustained by her faith and love of family. Her gentle nature and graciousness defined her; she was kind, always positive, and forever grateful. Those fortunate to be close to her were blessed to have shared time with her. She set an example for all of us.

Nanny is survived by her sisters Polly Taylor and Anne Sinkinson; her brothers-in-law Herbert H. Taylor, Jr. and Mark C. Sinkinson; her nieces and nephews Heather, Hudson, and Charlotte Taylor; Elizabeth (McLeod) and Crawford Sinkinson; and numerous cousins, grandnieces and nephews. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, her brother Herbert W. Warden, IV and her stepfather H.H. Hugo Fries.

A memorial service will be held at the Annisquam Village Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Annisquam Village Library or the Annisquam Village Church. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 61 Middle Street, Gloucester, MA. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com