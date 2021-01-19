Warm weekend sends locals to beaches

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Some locals spent the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday enjoying the sunshine at Leadbetter Beach.

Children enjoyed the new playground equipment at East Beach over the weekend.

Two beach visitors enjoyed the waves and warm temperatures Monday at Leadbetter Beach.

Unseasonably warm temperatures reached over 80 degrees this past Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, prompting locals to trade their jackets for swimwear and take a trip to the beach.

Throughout the weekend, residents lounged by the ocean under colorful umbrellas. At East Beach, children climbed on the newly installed playground equipment while many young adults played endless rounds of beach volleyball.

Unfortunately, locals should not expect the same weather this week. As of Monday night, the forecast is calling for temperatures in the low 70s during the week with an expected dip into 50s- and 60s-degree temperatures by the weekend.

— Madison Hirneisen