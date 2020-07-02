Warrecker, True shine in Foresters season opener

Santa Barbara Foresters’ pitcher Bryce Warrecker, a recent Santa Barbara High School graduate, throws from the mound during a game against the Inland Empire Buccaneers at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (Kenneth Song/News-Press)

Bryce Warrecker, a third-generation pitcher for the Santa Barbara Foresters, had a memorable debut during the team’s season opener on Wednesday night.

Warrecker, a Santa Barbara High graduate bound for Cal Poly, struck out five batters in two innings as the Foresters defeated the Inland Empire Pirates 12-3 at Pershing Park.

The game was the first official sporting event held in Santa Barbara since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down school competition in early March. It marked the start of Bill Pintard’s 26th season as the club’s manager.

UCLA made its mark, with starting pitcher Nick Nastrini getting the win by throwing three shutout innings with no walks. Matthew McLain, the Bruins’ All-America shortstop blasted a two-run triple and a two-run single, while Pat Caulfield, a former SBCC star now at UCLA, scored twice, knocked in a run, and stole two bases.

Oklahoma’s Christian Encarnacion added a solo homer run and a two-run single.

But Warrecker and Derek True, another former Don who played his freshman season at Cal Poly this spring, had the most dramatic performances on the mound.

For more, see Thursday’s News-Press.