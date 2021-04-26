Warren B. Ritter II joins Education Foundation board

COURTESY PHOTO

Warren B. Ritter II is a new member of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation board of directors.

Originally from South Carolina, Mr. Ritter graduated from Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

While employed with South Carolina’s Business Chamber of Commerce, he worked with the governor’s office, as well as the House and Senate chambers on policy and legislative items.

After his move to Santa Barbara, Mr. Ritter shifted from corporate banking to Wealth Management Strategies Insurance and Financial Solutions, where he became a registered representative.

In his free time, he is an avid reader and enjoys playing basketball and practicing the piano. He is also active in serving and advising the boards/commissions of several nonprofits.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation promotes private support of Santa Barbara’s public education system, serving more than 14,000 students in 19 schools.

For more information, visit www.santabarbaraeducation.org.

— Marilyn McMahon