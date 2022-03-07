Warriors baseball completes four-game sweep

It required prevailing in two close games Sunday and scoring more than a run per inning, but Westmont baseball completed a four-game sweep of William Jessup (13-12, 2-6) to improve its overall record to 22-2. The Warriors maintain their first place standing in the Golden State Athletic Conference with a mark of 11-1. Westmont won the first game 9-7, then took the second, seven-inning game by a score of 9-8.

In the opener, Westmont held an 8-0 lead after four and one-half innings of play, but William Jessup scored seven unanswered runs to trail by just one heading into the ninth inning. An insurance run in the top of the ninth completed the scoring and secured the win.

The first five Warrior runs came in the top of the first. Robbie Haw led off the game with a double to left, then advanced to third when Brady Renck grounded out to first. Simon Reid brought Haw home with a double down the right field line.

After Thomas Rudinsky and Josh Rego walked, Parker O’Neil connected on a base hit and advanced all the way to third on a Jessup error. Three runs scored on the play, making the score 4-0. When David Martinez grounded out to second, O’Neil scored the fifth run of the opening frame.

In the top of the fourth, Ryan Desaegher reached on an infield single. He then stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher. A single to left center by Haw scored Desaegher, making it a 6-0 game.

In the fifth inning, Jonah Paez belted a two-RBI home run over the right-center field fence, driving in Rego who led off the inning with a double down the left field line.

After Jessup scored three in the fifth, one in the sixth and three more in the eight to close within one (8-7), Brady Renck walked to lead off the ninth. Renck advanced one base when Reid singled to center. Rudinsky then worked a full-count walk to load the bases with Westmont runners. Then, Rego delivered a sacrifice fly to left to drive in Renck.

Bradley Heacock (5-1) picked up the win. He pitched the first six innings allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out four. No Warrior pitchers issued a walk in the early game.

Sam Kim came into the game in the seventh inning and retired the side in order. In the eighth, however, the game got away from Kim who gave up three runs on four hits without securing an out.

Cameron Phelps was called on to relieve Kim. Phelps coaxed a double play out of the first batter he faced, then struck out the next to stay the damage. Phelps returned for the final inning, retiring the side in order to record his first save of the 2022 campaign.

The second game saw runs scored in every inning except the sixth. Westmont scored the game’s first two runs in the top of the first. After a one-out walk to Renck, Reid singled up the middle. Renck advanced to third on the play due to a Jessup error.

Bryce McFeely came in as a courtesy runner for Reid and promptly stole second, just ahead of a single by Rego that brought both runners home.

Westmont added another run to go up 3-0 on a sacrifice fly by center fielder Jack Fletcher.

After Jessup scored four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-3 lead, Westmont pushed five men across the plate in the top of the fourth to go up 8-4. Haw knocked an RBI single into left to start the scoring. Then, Renck cranked a two-RBI home run beyond the right field fence. After a single by Reid, Rudinsky delivered another two-run blast to right.

Jessup, however, still had some fight in them and scored three times in the bottom of the fourth and once in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at eight runs apiece. After a scoreless sixth, Westmont was looking for a way to avoid extra innings.

With one away, Desaegher doubled to left field. Then with two outs, Haw singled to left field to drive in Desaegher and put the Warriors up 9-8.

After driving in what would eventually prove to be the winning run, Haw moved from shortstop to the mound to try and preserve the Warriors’ advantage. The move worked as Haw retired the side in order, giving Westmont its fifth straight win.

Daniel Patterson, who pitched a scoreless eighth inning for Westmont, was awarded the first win of his collegiate career in just his second appearance.

With the trip to northern California in the rearview mirror, Westmont will now head to Glendale, Arizona next weekend to take on the Firestorm of Arizona Christian (18-7, 7-3). The four-game series will take place at Glendale Community College on Friday and Saturday with the doubleheaders beginning at 11:00 a.m. on both days.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

