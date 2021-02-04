Warriors’ Carrasco named GSAC Player of the Week

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Westmont College’s Abram Carrasco has shown no signs of slowing down from last year’s NAIA All-America season, winning Golden State Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors after scoring 36 points in a men’s basketball win over Saint Katherine.

Westmont College men’s basketball star Abram Carrasco, last year’s Golden State Athletic Conference Player of the Year, was named as its Player of the Week on Wednesday.

The senior guard averaged 25 points in a pair of games against Saint Katherine.

“As crazy as it is, Bram being the returning Player of the Year, he’s made a huge jump just by putting on tons of muscle in the offseason,” Warriors coach Landon Boucher said. “His defense has gotten so much better.

“It’s a hassle when he’s guarding the ball for the ball handler. It’s a chore to even get in the offense because he was already a good defender, but him getting stronger has changed the whole entire dynamic of his defense.”

Carrasco capped last week’s double-header by scoring 36 points in Saturday’s 117-103 win, making 13-of-18 shots which included 2-of-4 from three-point range. He also made 8-of-10 free throws.

It was the highest point total by a Warrior since Preston Branson scored 40 in December of 2010.

Carrasco, who earned NAIA All-America honors last year, also handed out eight assists and grabbed five rebounds in Saturday’s victory.

His previous best of 31 points came last year against William Jessup.

Carrasco is averaging 26.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 3.0 steals in Westmont’s three games this season. The Warriors (1-2) will play host to Simpson on Friday at 7 pm. and Saturday at 4 p.m.

