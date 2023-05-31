Warriors down Trojans in World Series

LEWISTON, Idaho — With a 15-9 win over seventh-seeded Taylor of Indiana (42-16), the third-seeded Westmont baseball team (45-8) has advanced in the winner’s bracket of the 66th Avista NAIA World Series.

The win tied the program record set just last year for 45 victories in a single season.

Westmont took the lead early when the Warriors scored seven runs in the top of the third. The inning started with back-to-back walks issued to Liam Critchett and Shane Hofstadler. Then Michael Soper laid down a bunt single to fill the sacks with Warriors.

Robbie Haw reached on a fielder’s choice that allowed Critchett to score the first run of the game and keep the bases loaded with no outs. Brady Renck took advantage of the situation and delivered a two-RBI single to right that brought home Daniel Patterson (running for Hofstadler) and Soper.

The bases were reloaded when Ryan DeSaegher was hit by a pitch. That allowed Haw to score when Bryce McFeely worked a walk, making the score 4-0.

Parker O’Neil drove a sacrifice fly to deep right field that not only brought Renck home, but also advanced DeSaegher to third and McFeely to second.

Both runners scored when the ninth batter of the inning — Finn Snyder — doubled down the left field line, resulting in a 7-0 Warrior lead.

Westmont tacked on another run in the top of the fourth. Soper led off the inning with a double down the left field line, then reached third on a fly out by Renck. DeSaegher’s single to left drove in Soper.

The lead, however, would not last. Taylor came back with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and six more in the fifth to claim a 9-8 advantage. In the fourth, an RBI double by Ben Kalbaugh drove in Mason David. Then Sam Gladd delivered a two-run home run to right field.

The six runs in the fifth inning were the result of a pair of three-run blasts — one by TJ Bass to left and another by Gladd to right.

The Trojan lead proved to be short lived, however. In the top of the sixth, Robbie Haw reached on a walk with one away. One out later, DeSaegher drove the ball to the top of the left field bleachers, putting Westmont up 10-9.

“I was fortunate to get under that one and take it out to left,” said DeSaegher. “It was an all-around great team win. I was having a lot of fun out there.

“We knew it was going to be a dog-fight coming in. They have a great line-up all the way through the line-up. We were doing one thing at a time on defense. You go up big and you think you are going to coast — but nothing is easy in Lewiston. We had a great time with it, and it was a great team win.”

Westmont added two more runs in the top of the eighth. Renck led off with a walk, then reached second on a single to left by DeSaegher. A single by McFeely to left-center drove in Renck and advanced DeSaegher to third. O’Neil added a single to center to plate DeSaegher and make the score 12-9.

In the top of the ninth, the Warriors added three more runs to account for the final score. Soper and Haw walked back-to-back to start the inning. That brought up Renck whose double through the right side brought home both runners. After Renck stole third, DeSaegher recorded his fourth RBI with a sacrifice fly to center field, completing the scoring.

Chase Goddard started the game for the Warriors on the mound and pitched three scoreless innings before running into trouble in the fourth and fifth innings.

Goddard was charged with eight runs on 10 hits. He struck out five and walked one.

Aiden Holly relieved Goddard in the fifth and gave up the second three-run blast that temporarily put the Trojans in the lead. After doing so, however, he retired the next seven batters he faced. Holly was awarded the win, improving his record to 5-1.

As of Monday, Westmont was one of just two unbeaten teams in the ten-team tournament. Four teams have already been eliminated (#2 Georgia Gwinnett, #5 Bellevue (Neb.), #6 Cumberlands (Ky.) and #10 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.). Four teams have one loss (#1 Southeastern (Fla.), Taylor, #8 Indiana Wesleyan and #9 Lewis-Clark State.

On Tuesday, Westmont took on the only other undefeated team, William Carey (Miss.) (50-8) who triumphed over top-seeded Southeastern 13-4 in today’s other winner’s bracket game. First pitch was scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Editor’s note: Results of Tuesday’s game were not known when the News-Press went to press Tuesday night. A follow-up story will appear later this week.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

