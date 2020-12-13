Warriors fall in exhibition against Long Beach State

The Westmont women’s basketball team dropped a road exhibition contest against Long Beach State on Saturday, 70-59, at Walter Pyramid.

The Warriors were plagued by a second quarter which saw them get outscored 25-11. They outscored Long Beach in both the third and fourth quarters, though only led in the contest for 3:47 compared to more than 33 minutes for the hosts.

Westmont was led by Kaitlin Larson, who finished with a team-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Stefanie Berberabe added 15 points and nine rebounds, while Iyree Jarrett finished with 14 points and four assists.

Long Beach was led by Justina King, who dropped a game-high 21 points to go along with four assists. Naomi Hunt finished with 14 points, while Ma’Qhi Berry had 12 points and six rebounds.

Westmont shot 42.6% for the game (23-54), including just five of 20 (25%) from three-point range. Long Beach shot 46.6% from the floor, including sinking nine of 18 attempts from distance.

