Warriors get their golf seasons underway

Westmont men’s and women’s golf opened their respective seasons on Monday at the Sea Beggars Invitational in Pasadena. The two-day event is hosted by Providence Christian College and played at the Brookside Golf Course, adjacent to the Rose Bowl.

“Brookside is a tough course,” said Westmont head coach Tom Knecht. “It is long and the greens are running really fast. It was a difficult course.”

After the first round, the Warrior women stand in fifth place, while the men are in sixth. Kat Bevill and Drew Thompson paced the Westmont women, as each shot a team-best 93. On the men’s side, Trevor White led the Warriors with a 79. Mason Mancasola was next with an 84 followed by a pair of 87s from Tom Ridd and Hunter Shumake

“The thing for us that was so exciting was a chance to get to play,” Knecht said. “This is something we thought a couple of months ago might not happen. The fact that we were out playing golf was super exciting. We didn’t play the way we wanted to. We could have shaved off a bunch of strokes, but given the fact that this is our first tournament back, we feel blessed just to get to play.”

Normally the men’s teams will play 36 holes on the first day, but COVID-19 regulations made that an impossibility.

“Los Angeles County won’t allow a shotgun start, so we had to go with tee times,” Knecht said. “With that format, there is no way we can get in 36 holes.”

Nonetheless, the Warriors are happy to be competing against someone other than their teammates, whom they see every day in practice.

“It is so fortunate that in the sport we play it is easy to socially distance and that it is outside,” said Knecht.

The Warriors will finish the Sea Beggars Invitational today with another 18 holes before heading back to Montecito.

