Warriors host Invitational at La Purisima

LOMPOC — Westmont’s golf teams kicked off 2022 by hosting the Warrior Invitational Tuesday at the La Purisima Golf Course.

The event was meant to be a preview of the 2022 Golden State Athletic Conference Championships that Westmont will host on the same course at the end of April.

In the men’s competition, Andy Knight took third place with a two-day total of 148. Knight shot a four-over-par 76 on day one followed by an even-par 72 on Tuesday.

The freshman from San Diego was one stroke back of Jack Dudeck of The Master’s, who finished second and three strokes back of Colby Watkins of Ottawa (Ariz.), who won the event. Knight was the only golfer to record an eagle, doing so on the par five sixth hole.

Sophomore Mason Mancasola of Loomis finished in 10th place at 155 strokes. Mancasola shot a 77 on Monday and a 78 on Tuesday. Freshman Brock Yurkovich of Coto de Caza placed 24 with a score of 165. After shooting an 87 on the first day, Yurkovich was nine strokes better on the second day for a score of 78.

Because only three Warriors finished the competition, Westmont did not record a men’s team score. Ottawa posted a score of 603 to claim first place with The Master’s finishing in second with 615 strokes. Hope International (640) and Arizona Christian (651) placed third and fourth respectively. Vanguard was fifth with a score of 674 and William Jessup placed sixth with a score of 692.

In the women’s tournament, junior Kat Bevill of Crystal Lake, Ill., finished in sixth place with a score of 167. At the end of day one, Bevill was tied for second place after shooting an 81. However, she gave up five more strokes on day two to post an 86. Bevill just missed a hole in one on the 130-yard third hole when her tee shot rimmed out.

Freshman Charlie Broom of Spokane, Wash., finished in 15th place with a score of 172. She shot an 85 on day one and 87 on day two. Junior Serena Jonay Garcia of Dinuba tied for 16th place with scores of 88 and 85 for a total of 173. Junior Drew Thompson of Las Vegas tied for 23rd with a score of 192 and freshman Melinda Amick of Manteca tied for 29 with a total of 202.

The Westmont women’s team took third place with a score of 704. Ottawa won the event with a score of 653 and Vanguard took second with a team total of 676. The Master’s placed fourth with 757 strokes while Hope International placed fifth with 774. William Jessup (813) and Arizona Christian (829) finished sixth and seventh.

Both Westmont teams are scheduled to participate in the Las Vegas Shootout on Feb. 21 and 22. The event will be held at the Boulder Creek Golf Course and is hosted by Oklahoma City University.

