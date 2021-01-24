Warriors open season with three straight victories

It certainly didn’t take long for the Westmont women’s volleyball team to pick up where they left off from last season’s postseason run.

Some 13 months removed from its furthest postseason run in program history, the Warriors opened their 2020 campaign this weeked at the University of Saint Katherine Tournament, finishing 3-0 and only dropping one set in the process.

Westmont, after earning two victories on Friday, won its third match of the young season on Saturday, defeating Life Pacific 3-0. Set scores were 26-24, 25-21, 25-22.

Senior Hali Galloway helped pace the Warriors’ offense with 16 kills, while fellow seniors Brooklynn Cheney and Madison Morrison finished with 18 and 14 digs, respectively.

“That was the best match we had all weekend,” Westmont head coach Ruth McGolpin said. “Life Pacific definitely pushed us in every aspect.

“They not only led in passing all game long, but at the offensive end in terms of Hali and Brooklynn being rock solid,” McGolpin said of the seniors.

In the first set, Westmont led 23-15, only to see Life Pacific rally off seven straight points to get back within one. Galloway’s kill helped Westmont take the next two points and win the set.

Tied at 15 in the second set, Westmont went on a 5-0 run, as Patty Kerman provided three consecutive kills. Life Pacific was unable to get closer than within three the rest of the set.

The third set was tied on several occasions, but a Lexi Malone kill helped finish the sweep and wrap up the unbeaten weekend.

“One of the best components of this weekend though was the ability to feel like a family again and have positivity from one another in that realm,” McGolpin said. “The bonding time that exists on the court is amazing.

“Without practicing all week last week, we didn’t quite know what to expect, but they are a talented bunch of women. They all have good souls and are good people. They all want to be here and that’s important for this program.”

Malone recorded 10 kills, while Kerman added eight. Sydny Dunn and Malia Yim conducted the offense with 20 and 16 assists, respectively. Kaylee Ivie led the team in blocks with five.

On Friday, Westmont defeated Saint Katherine, 3-1, in Game 1, followed by Providence Chrsitian, 3-0, in Game 2.

The Warriors defeated the host Firebirds by set scores of 25-17, 25-19, 16-25, 25-14.

Westmont led in the early going in each of the first two sets, as Dunn and Galloway provided service aces in the first set, and Malone was able to help the team close out the second set with a pair of kills.

Saint Katherine jumped ahead 11-6 in the third set, eventually building a 10-point lead. The Firebirds withstood a Westmont run and claimed the set by nine.

Going back and forth in the fourth set, Westmont took a 14-7 lead behind two kills apiece from Kerman and Cheney.

In Game 1, Dunn finished with a team-best 19 assists and had four service aces. She also added 10 digs.

In Game 2, the Warriors defeated the Sea Beggars by set scores of 25-16, 25-12, 25-21.

Dunn opened the scoring by serving an ace, one of 11 aces for the Warriors in the second match of the day.

Westmont trailed in the early going in the opening set, 3-2, before rallying off five straight. The Warriors maintained at least a three-point advantage through the set to win by nine.

Ahead 11-10 in the second set, Westmont again went on a run. The Warriors compiled six points in a row, including two kills by Phoebe Minch, to build their lead. Westmont scored the final eight points of the set to win going away.

Westmont was able to complete the sweep by winning the third set.

Morrison led the Warriors with 13 digs against Providence Christian. Dunn compiled 19 assists and 11 digs, while Yim added 10 assists. Kerman’s 11 kills paced the Warriors’ attack, as did her .476 attack %. Brooklynn Cheney and Malone added eight and seven kills respectively, while Galloway led the team with four service aces.

This weekend’s action was the teams first since Dec. 7, 2019.

After completing their brief non-conference schedule, the Warriors will open Golden State Athletic Conference play at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16 against Vanguard. No fans are permitted at Murchison Gymnasium due to health protocols.

