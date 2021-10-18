Warriors win on Alvarez’ free kick

A lopsided home game in Montecito turned dramatic in the last 15 minutes of play, but the No. 21 Westmont women’s soccer team (7-1-2, 3-0-1 GSAC) found some magic on Homecoming and posted a 2-1 win Saturday over the Mustangs of The Master’s (6-2-3, 2-2).

“I liked how we kept our composure in spite of the physicality of the game,” said Westmont head coach Jenny Jaggard. “In the first half, we really did a good job combining and getting into the box, and that is how we ended up getting the corner kick that resulted in our first goal.”

In the 12th minute, Westmont’s Shayna Stock sent a ball over the box, intending to connect with Grace Duckens who was breaking for the far post. Mustang goalkeeper Ariana Romero came out of the goal and cleared the ball to her left, but it trickled past the end line, resulting in a corner kick for the Warriors from the right side.

Andi Siegel sent the corner kick across the face of the goal and found the head of Grace Hotaling. Hotaling sent the ball to the left flank, where Stock dribbled toward the end line before having a cross deflected out of bounds for another corner kick, this time from the left side.

Sadie Hill sent the corner kick past the far post,and Hotaling ran on it and headed it inside the near post for her first collegiate goal.

“Sadie placed a good ball into the box, and Hotaling had a beautiful header goal,” praised Jaggard.

The Warriors dominated time of possession for the remainder of the first half and most of the second half. However, in the 77th minute, the Mustangs found the equalizer.

An offside call against the Warriors gave The Master’s a free kick from beyond the midfield line. The ball was sent over the top and took a single bounce inside the 18-yard box before Alexandria Dunn headed the ball to Hannah Cummings, who was charging toward the goal. Cummings used a single touch to send the ball inside the near post.

In the 79th minute, Sadie Hill sent a ball over the top from near midfield that was well placed for Amarys Machado. While Machado was racing for the ball, Romero was coming out full speed from beyond the 18-yard box. The two collided head on, and Machado went down and remained on the ground for the next four minutes before she was helped to her feet by an athletic trainer and exited the game under her own power.

Romero was called for a foul, and Daisy Alvarez was called upon for the free kick from 28 yards out.

Despite a five-woman wall, Alvarez found a way around the obstacle and put the ball in the side netting, providing Westmont with the game winner.

“I thought the team responded well when Master’s tied the game up,” Jaggard said. “Daisy’s free kick was incredible.”

The Warriors outshot the Mustangs 12-6 in the game and posted an 8-2 corner kick advantage.

“I thought that Kailey Meyer, Taylie Scott and Sadie Hill did a good job holding our backline together today and Reese Davidson helped us to manage the last 10 minutes of the game in the forward line.”

With the win, Westmont picks up three points in the Golden State Athletic Conference standings and currently is tied with Menlo (9-1-2, 3-1-1) for second place. William Jessup (9-2-2, 3-0-2) leads the GSAC with 11 points, However, Westmont has played in fewer conference games than both William Jessup and Menlo.

This week the Warriors will welcome Arizona Christian (3-8-1, 0-4-1) to Thorrington Field on Thursday and then host Ottawa (Ariz.) (8-2-3, 2-0-3) on Saturday. Tickets for both games are available at athletics.westmont.edu/tickets.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

