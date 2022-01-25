Washington state has 4th lowest job resignation rate in America

By BRETT DAVIS

(The Center Square) – Americans are quitting their jobs at record rates during the so-called “Great Resignation.”

But not so much in Washington state, according to WalltetHub’s ranking of the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on how frequently people are leaving places of employment.

The Evergreen State’s resignation rate over the last month came in at No. 48 in the personal finance website’s study.

“Washington has the fourth lowest resignation rate in the country, at 2%,” noted WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez in an email to The Center Square about the study, which was released Friday. “Looking at the past year, the state’s resignation rate is 2.33%, among the bottom ten nationwide. While the report did not analyze the reasons behind these rates, this does indicate high job satisfaction among Washington employees.”

Washington state frequently ranks at or near the top of employment-related studies, even over the last few years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A WalletHub study from last summer comparing all 50 states but not DC ranked Washington third overall in best places to find a job. It ranked the state No. 1 in highest monthly average starting salary and overall economic environment.

Later that same year, an Oxfam America study ranked Washington state as the best place for workers during the pandemic, based on its findings on wages, worker protections, and workers’ rights in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Washington state outperformed its Pacific Northwest neighbors in WalletHub’s latest study.

Oregon came in at No. 30 on the list with the latest month resignation rate of 2.8%. Idaho ranked 17th with the latest month resignation rate of 3.2%.