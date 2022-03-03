Washington state Supreme Court expected to OK capital gains tax

By BRETT DAVIS

THE CENTER SQUARE STAFF REPORTER

(The Center Square) — Anti-tax initiative activist Tim Eyman and Northwest Progressive Institute founder and Executive Director Andrew Villeneuve were passionate in their reactions to the ruling by Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber that Washington state’s capital gains income tax is unconstitutional.

“Ignore the lower court judge’s ruling on capital gains tax — (Gov. Jay) Inslee’s supreme court certainly will,” Eyman said in a Wednesday email blast. “They only need 5 of Inslee’s 9 judges to reverse this. The people by initiative, not judges with lawsuits, will kill off income taxes in Washington state.”

Mr. Eyman’s email includes portraits of the nine members of the Washington State Supreme Court with this question above the photos: “Can you find one judge (let alone five) out of these 9 on the state supreme court who gives a crap what a Waterville judge thinks?”

In fact, Gov. Inslee appointed five of the nine current Washington Supreme Court justices. Also appointed by Gov. Inslee: Judge Huber.

Brett Davis covers the Washington state government for The Center Square.