Washington’s congressional delegation gets failing grade by taxpayer group

By BRETT DAVIS

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Taken as a whole, Washington state’s congressional delegation doesn’t make the grade.

That’s according to a report card prepared by the National by the Washington, D.C.-based National Taxpayers Union for their votes on taxing and spending.

Three members of Congress representing Washington state – Reps. Jaime Herrera Butler, Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Dan Newhouse – were given a “C+” grade, and those were the best grades out of all the elected representatives Washington sends to Congress.

The rest of the Evergreen State’s congressional delegation, including its two U.S. senators, were given “Fs” by the organization that calls itself the “Voice of America’s Taxpayers.”

The NTU’s rating system ranks representatives and senators on their actual floor votes affecting taxes, spending, and debt.

“The Taxpayer Score measure the strength of support for reducing wasteful government spending, opposing higher taxes, and often opposing burdensome regulations that can stifle U.S. economic growth,” according to the NTU’s criteria. “In general, a higher score is better because it means a member of Congress voted to spend less money.”

NTU goes on to note, “The Taxpayer Score can range between zero and 100.”

A score of 90 or more earns an “A” grade as a “Taxpayers’ Friend.”

A score of 85 to 89 earns a “B+”; 80 to 84 is a “B”; and 75 to 79 is a “B-,” with all “B” grades considered “Good.”

A score of 65 to 74 earns a “C+”; 50-64 earns a “C”; and a 40 to 49 score earns a “C-,” with all “C” grades considered “Satisfactory.”

A score of 22 to 39 earns a “D,” characterized by NTU as “Poor.”

A score of less than 22 earns an “F” and the title “Big Spender.”

The most recent rankings are for the first session of the 117th Congress, which started on Jan. 3, 2021 and ended on Jan. 3. The second session of the 117th Congress started on Jan. 3 and will end on Jan. 3, 2023.

Reps. Herrera Butler, McMorris Rodgers, and Newhouse – all Republicans – scored 69, 73, and 66, respectively, for their “Satisfactory” designation.

They were the fiscal valedictorians, so to speak , if we grade on the curve.

The rest of Washington’s congressional delegation, all Democrats, were given an “F” by the NTU for the following scores: Rep. Suzan Delbene (8), Rep. Pramila Jayapal (12), Rep. Derek Kilmer (8), Rep. Rick Larson (8), Rep. Kim Schrier (6). Rep. Adam Smith (9), and Rep. Maryland Strickland (7).

Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both Democrats, did even worse, garnering their “F” grades by each scoring a 5.