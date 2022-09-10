Watch out for storm water

Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services is advising everyone to beware of storm water in light of the rainfall expected this weekend.

Storm water is untreated rainwater that flows through the drain system and into creeks, the ocean and other waterways.

Environmental Health Services noted contact with rainwater while swimming or surfing can increase the risk for rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, diarrhea and other illnesses.

For more information, go to www.sbprojectcleanwater.org.

— Dave Mason